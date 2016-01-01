Dr. James Judge, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Judge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Judge, DDS
Dr. James Judge, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brandywine Hospital.
Aspen Dental10110 E Washington St Ste E, Indianapolis, IN 46229 Directions (317) 383-0007
- Brandywine Hospital
- Dentistry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1174551527
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- Main Line Hospital - Lankenau
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Judge has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Judge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Judge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Judge.
