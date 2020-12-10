Dr. James Joye, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Joye, DO
Overview
Dr. James Joye, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists, Inc.2490 Hospital Dr Ste 311, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (408) 879-5900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists1077 Cass St Ste A, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 917-0841
Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula23625 Holman Hwy, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 625-4950
Camino Medical Group - Castro Commons Clinic1174 Castro St Ste 200, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 695-0955
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr joye has saved my life. I’m 47 and suffer from blocked arteries in my legs. He has performed several operations and put 6 stents in various locations over the last 1 1/2 years. He is a wonderful doctor and I with out a hesitation would recommend him
About Dr. James Joye, DO
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1396751889
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny Gen Hospital
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Doctor's Hosp Columbus
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Joye has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joye accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joye has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Joye. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.