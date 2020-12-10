Overview

Dr. James Joye, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Joye works at Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists in Mountain View, CA with other offices in Monterey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.