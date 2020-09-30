Dr. Joslin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Joslin, DO
Overview
Dr. James Joslin, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Locations
Southwest Medical Associates2845 Siena Heights Dr, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 877-5199
Southwest Medical Assoc-s Eastern4475 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 737-1880Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The Doctor I have been in to many years, he listens and does no rush you and always follows up
About Dr. James Joslin, DO
- Family Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1164713400
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Family Practice
Dr. Joslin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Joslin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joslin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joslin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joslin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.