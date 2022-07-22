Dr. James Jordan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Jordan, MD
Overview
Dr. James Jordan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
Locations
Cross Medical Building2340 Ne 53rd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 491-7835
Ratings & Reviews
Best psychiatrist that ever lived. Along with being a kind, caring thoughtful and delightful person.
About Dr. James Jordan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 64 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jordan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jordan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jordan.
