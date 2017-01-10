Dr. James Jones, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Jones, DDS
Overview
Dr. James Jones, DDS is a Periodontics Practitioner in Waco, TX.
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
Starr General Dentistry6400 Cobbs Dr Ste 200, Waco, TX 76710 Directions (254) 313-9596
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful experience with both doctor & staff!
About Dr. James Jones, DDS
- Periodontics
- English
- 1568516805
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
