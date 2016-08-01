Overview

Dr. James Johnston, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center and Western Reserve Hospital.



Dr. Johnston works at Unity Health Network in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.