Overview

Dr. James Johnston, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Augusta, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.



Dr. Johnston works at Maine General Ortho Assocs in Augusta, ME with other offices in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.