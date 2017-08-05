See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Augusta, ME
Super Profile

Dr. James Johnston, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Johnston, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Augusta, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.

Dr. Johnston works at Maine General Ortho Assocs in Augusta, ME with other offices in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MaineGeneral Musculoskeletal Center
    15 Enterprise Dr Ste 100, Augusta, ME 04330 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 621-8700
    Orthopedic Specialists Of MD
    6569 N Charles St Ste 705, Towson, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 849-3838

  • Greater Baltimore Medical Center

Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis of Femoral Head, Familial Form Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 05, 2017
    Dr. Johnston is a breath of fresh air. Kind, smart, thorough, good diagnostician with a wonderful bed side manner. He has only been in Baltimore for a month and I caught him on the fly. What a find. I'm sure the people of Baltimore will grow to love him as much as the Down Easters.
    margaret brennan in Baltimore, MD — Aug 05, 2017
    About Dr. James Johnston, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clin
    • UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Johnston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnston has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.