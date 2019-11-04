See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Nashville, TN
Super Profile

Dr. James Johnson, MD

Sports Medicine
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Johnson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.

Dr. Johnson works at Advanced Sports Medicine in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Sports Medicine
    28 White Bridge Pike Ste 207, Nashville, TN 37205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 467-4636
  2. 2
    Nashville - Centennial
    356 24th Ave N Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 324-1600
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Back Pain
Bursitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Back Pain
Bursitis

Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 04, 2019
    I have Proximal Hamstring Tendinopathy ~ I have tried everything, now Dr. Johnson is giving me PRP injections. PRPP injections work ~ it is a healing process. I had 2 injections in the left side and one injection on right side. Dr. Johnson is a great doctor ~ so easy to get alone with. His staff is great. He is on White Bridge Rd. in Nashville, TN now.
    Jannette Laney — Nov 04, 2019
    Photo: Dr. James Johnson, MD
    About Dr. James Johnson, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700860988
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • San Jose Med Ctr/Stanford Univ Sports Med
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic Jacksonville
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University
    Medical Education

