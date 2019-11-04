Overview

Dr. James Johnson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Johnson works at Advanced Sports Medicine in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.