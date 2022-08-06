Dr. James Johnson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Johnson, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Johnson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
New York University Hospital550 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 929-7800
Nyu Langone Medical Center Initiative for318 E 23rd St, New York, NY 10010 Directions (212) 598-6193
NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital301 E 17th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 598-2783
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Johnson is great! He expertly performed my procedure, remained highly responsive throughout my many questions during the early parts of recovery, and is a very personable. Had a world-class experience!
About Dr. James Johnson, DPM
- Podiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1205232071
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- University of Pittsburgh
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.