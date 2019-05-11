Overview

Dr. James Johnson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Clemente, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at OC Functional Medical Center in San Clemente, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.