Dr. James Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. James Johnson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Russellville, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
Urology Associates of North Central Arkansas101 Skyline Dr, Russellville, AR 72801 Directions (479) 968-2345
Karen M Mitchell MD Pllc1809 E 13th St Ste 400, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 583-6277Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dtr Johnson took care of both my parents and they loved him. Thank you Dtr for giving tjen the awesome care plus putting a smile on their faces. Also its been a pleasure working with you through the years.
About Dr. James Johnson, MD
- General Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1053378257
Education & Certifications
- University Okla Med Center
- University Ark Med Center
- University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
