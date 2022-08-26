See All Urologists in Allentown, PA
Urology
Dr. James Johannes, MD is an Urology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg.

Dr. Johannes works at LVPG Urology-1250 Cedar Crest in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Hydronephrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Lvpg Urology-1250 Cedar Crest
    1250 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 215, Allentown, PA 18103 (610) 402-6986

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
  Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital Blue Cross
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Geisinger Health Plan
    UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 26, 2022
    A little nervous about removal of a fairly large kidney stone. But Dr Johannes put me at ease immediately. Calmly and in terms I understood he showed me the radiology studies and explained everything in perfect detail that I needed to know or asked. I couldn't see his smile because of mask requirement, but I could see gentleness and compassion in his eyes. Dr Johannes takes his time with you. You definitely do not feel rushed. I knew I was in excellent hands and was extremely happy that I chose him to do my surgery.
    Pat Egan — Aug 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Johannes, MD

    Urology
    English
    1235313164
    Education & Certifications

    THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Urology
