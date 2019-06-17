Overview

Dr. James Jimenez, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Miramar Beach, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital.



Dr. Jimenez works at The Vein Center Of Florida in Miramar Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.