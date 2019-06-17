Dr. James Jimenez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jimenez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Jimenez, MD
Overview
Dr. James Jimenez, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Miramar Beach, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital.
Dr. Jimenez works at
Locations
-
1
The Vein Center Of Florida12671 US Highway 98 W Unit 210, Miramar Beach, FL 32550 Directions (850) 308-1681
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jimenez?
I had a knee replacement in 18 months ago. My veins were protruding on the front of my leg which was not normal before surgery. Orthopedic surgeon didn't think much of it. I followed up with Dr. Jimenez to see if something could be done. I had pain from a 6 to a 9 range, lots of swelling and major stiffness. I saw Dr. Jimenez , he did a procedure. The pain diminished to a 1 to 3 range, stiffness improved a lot, and swelling is better as well. Changed the quality of my life! Thank you so much!!!
About Dr. James Jimenez, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1093788549
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jimenez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jimenez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jimenez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jimenez works at
Dr. Jimenez has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jimenez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jimenez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jimenez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jimenez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jimenez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.