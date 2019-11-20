Overview

Dr. James Jensen, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Plano, TX. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Jensen works at James Dean Jensen D.D.S., M.S., P.A. in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

