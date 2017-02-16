Dr. James Jenks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jenks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Jenks, MD
Overview
Dr. James Jenks, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Jenks works at
Locations
-
1
Tre Medical, Ltd3825 Highland Ave Ste 3K, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 968-2144
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jenks?
Dr. Jenks and his staff are fantastic. Whether it be calling to make/change an appointment, calling a nurse to ask a health question or my annual with Dr. Jenks, it's always a great environment. I feel comfortable asking questions and they really get into specifics about any issues so I leave feeling happy. Nowadays it's a hard to find trustworthy, hardworking doctors that really care about what they do... you will always find it with Dr. Jenks.
About Dr. James Jenks, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1154435444
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jenks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jenks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jenks works at
Dr. Jenks has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jenks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.