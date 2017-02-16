Overview

Dr. James Jenks, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Jenks works at TRE MEDICAL, LTD in Downers Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.