Dr. Jenkins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Jenkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Jenkins, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.
Mary Jenkins Center3300 W Montague Ave Ste 114B, North Charleston, SC 29418 Directions (843) 740-6999
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital
This doc listens to you, he has been there throughout the years, even when experiencing personal loss of his own. Excellent doctor, highly recommend!
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1861499816
- Ws Hall Psyc Inst
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Psychiatry
Dr. Jenkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jenkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.