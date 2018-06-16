Overview

Dr. James Jeffery, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital.



Dr. Jeffery works at Mental Health Center N Ctrl AL in Decatur, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

