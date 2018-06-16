Dr. James Jeffery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeffery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Jeffery, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Jeffery, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital.
Dr. Jeffery works at
Locations
Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama Inc.4110 Us Highway 31 S, Decatur, AL 35603 Directions (256) 355-6091
Hospital Affiliations
- Athens-Limestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing dr Jeffery for well over 10 years . I have been stable the whole time. I recommend dr Jeffery very highly. I believe dr Jeffery gave me my life back. I have only scheduled regular appointments and have never had a problem doing so.
About Dr. James Jeffery, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1033287602
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jeffery has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jeffery works at
Dr. Jeffery has seen patients for Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jeffery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeffery. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeffery.
