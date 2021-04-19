Dr. James Jancuska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jancuska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Jancuska, MD
Overview
Dr. James Jancuska, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They completed their residency with Nat'l Naval Med Center
Dr. Jancuska works at
Locations
Urology401 Doctor Michael Debakey Dr, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 439-8857
Lake Charles Office234 Doctor Michael Debakey Dr, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 439-8857
Hospital Affiliations
- Jennings American Legion Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jancuska and his nurse practitioner, Robert Conner have done a great job treating my husband for recurrent kidney stones. He has taken a lot of time researching my husbands prior history from another state and has been diligent in trying to determine why he continues to have stones. They have a good sense of humor and are very attentive. Would highly recommend either of them.
About Dr. James Jancuska, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1043201569
Education & Certifications
- Nat'l Naval Med Center
Dr. Jancuska works at
