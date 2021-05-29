Dr. Jacobson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Jacobson, MD
Overview
Dr. James Jacobson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1351 Bedford Dr, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 757-6799
- 2 505 TURTLE CIR, Satellite Beach, FL 32937 Directions (321) 757-6799
Hospital Affiliations
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Jacobson for many years and have never had any problems with his health care. He is a caring doctor who has always been easy to talk to and get the right prescriptions for my needs. I would recommend him to anyone seeking a psychiatrist.
About Dr. James Jacobson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobson has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Tobacco Use Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.