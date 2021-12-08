Dr. James Jacobs, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Jacobs, DPM
Overview
Dr. James Jacobs, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC.
Locations
1
Your Total Foot Care Specialist23230 RED RIVER DR, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (281) 395-3338
2
Lone Star Lung and Sleep Clinic27700 Highway 290 Ste 310, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (281) 395-3338Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Rc Vanbiber MD2500 Fondren Rd Ste 255, Houston, TX 77063 Directions (281) 395-3338
4
Your Total Foot Care Specialist PA1331 W Grand Pkwy N Ste 140, Katy, TX 77493 Directions (281) 395-3338
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Dr Jacobs has done major foot surgery & Treated my plantar fasciitis. He has an excellent bedside manner & has been great treating me.
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1033114822
- PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC
Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobs has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
