Dr. James Jackson, MD
Overview
Dr. James Jackson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Locations
Orthopedic Center Joint Replacement14 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 200, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 434-6812
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr Jackson!He is awesome and cares about his patients and explains everything to you I also love his nurse practitioner Stephanie she is also awesome and very caring I had surgery on my ankle and he is really trying to get it well I give him 100% Thanks Dr Jackson keep up the good work
About Dr. James Jackson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1912165234
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- Carolinas Medical Center
- Wake Forest University
- Mars Hill University
- Orthopedic Surgery
