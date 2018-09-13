Dr. James Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Jackson, MD
Overview
Dr. James Jackson, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Memorial Health Meadows Hospital, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and East Georgia Regional Medical Center.
Locations
East Georgia Nephrology PC450 Georgia Ave Ste B, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 301-7026
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- East Georgia Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is very caring and knows how to relate information to his patients.
About Dr. James Jackson, MD
- Nephrology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1467547836
Education & Certifications
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Acidosis and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.