Overview

Dr. James Jackson, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Memorial Health Meadows Hospital, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and East Georgia Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Jackson works at East Georgia Nephrology, P.C. in Statesboro, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Acidosis and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.