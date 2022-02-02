Dr. James Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Jackson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Jackson, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Jackson works at
Locations
Internal Medicine Associates101 Medical Heights Dr Ste M, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions (502) 306-9360
Hospital Affiliations
- Frankfort Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been going to Dr Jackson for many years. I love his honesty and the way he pulls out all the stops to make sure to give the best care.
About Dr. James Jackson, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1376542951
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of Virginia
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson works at
Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
