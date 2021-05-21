Dr. James Jachimowicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jachimowicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Jachimowicz, MD
Dr. James Jachimowicz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Hernando Eye Institute14543 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 596-4030
Newsom Cosmetics LLC13904 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste 200, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (352) 596-4030Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:30pmSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Very good ! Knowledgeable professional that’s very thorough
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Ophthalmology
