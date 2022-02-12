Dr. Jaber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Jaber, MD
Overview
Dr. James Jaber, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with L A Downtown Medical Center and Los Angeles Community Hospital.
Dr. Jaber works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alfonso Barragan M D Inc.850 S Atlantic Blvd Ste 305, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions (310) 514-2640
Hospital Affiliations
- L A Downtown Medical Center
- Los Angeles Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jaber?
Just want to thank Dr. Jaber and staff again. So nice to have the lipoma in my neck removed! Thank you very much. Staff was excellent. They have movies playing in the waiting room. WIFI in the building. Great treatment. No-nonsense. Highly recommend.
About Dr. James Jaber, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Arabic
- 1831342195
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaber works at
Dr. Jaber speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.