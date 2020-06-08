Dr. James Jaber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Jaber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Jaber, MD is a Registered Nurse in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Northbay Medical Center.
Dr. Jaber works at
Locations
NorthBay Health Pain Management - Fairfield1860 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 310, Fairfield, CA 94533 Directions
NorthBay Health Pain Management - Vacaville1020 Nut Tree Rd Ste 270, Vacaville, CA 95687 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
- Northbay Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Love him! He actually listened to what I had to say. I wish more Doctors were like that. Dr. Jabor was a BIG HELP
About Dr. James Jaber, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1629061361
Education & Certifications
- Thos Jefferson University Hospital|University Of Pa Health System
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaber works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaber.
