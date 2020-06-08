See All Registered Nurses in Fairfield, CA
Dr. James Jaber, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
4 (3)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Jaber, MD is a Registered Nurse in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Northbay Medical Center.

Dr. Jaber works at NorthBay Health Pain Management in Fairfield, CA with other offices in Vacaville, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NorthBay Health Pain Management - Fairfield
    1860 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 310, Fairfield, CA 94533 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    NorthBay Health Pain Management - Vacaville
    1020 Nut Tree Rd Ste 270, Vacaville, CA 95687 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
  • Northbay Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. James Jaber, MD

Specialties
  • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1629061361
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Thos Jefferson University Hospital|University Of Pa Health System
Medical Education
  • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. James Jaber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Jaber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Jaber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaber.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

