Dr. James Izer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Izer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Elmore Community Hospital.
Carmichael Optical Shoppe Inc4255 Carmichael Ct N, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 277-9111
Carmichael Optical Shoppe Inc8007 Us Highway 231, Wetumpka, AL 36092 Directions (334) 567-9111
- Elmore Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Izer preformed minor surgery on me & was kind & informative.
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1861400418
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
