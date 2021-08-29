Overview

Dr. James Izer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Elmore Community Hospital.



Dr. Izer works at Institute For Total Eye Care in Montgomery, AL with other offices in Wetumpka, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.