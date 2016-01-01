Dr. James Isaacs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isaacs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Isaacs, MD
Overview
Dr. James Isaacs, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Isaacs works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (888) 615-3421Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Isaacs?
About Dr. James Isaacs, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1629423934
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Isaacs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Isaacs works at
Dr. Isaacs has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isaacs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isaacs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isaacs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.