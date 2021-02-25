Overview

Dr. James Ireland, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Ewa Beach, HI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Ireland works at Practice At 3288 Moanalua Rd in Ewa Beach, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.