Dr. Ireland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Ireland, MD
Overview
Dr. James Ireland, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Ewa Beach, HI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
West Oahu Medical Genetics LLC
Locations
West Oahu Medical Genetics LLC91-2139 Fort Weaver Rd Ste 100, Ewa Beach, HI 96706 Directions (808) 220-1097
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Castle
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ireland has been my PCP for the last few years. He's very professional, knowledgeable, and friendly. He always shows concern for my health will often chat with me about my job and other stuff, so I can tell he really cares about getting to know his patients. His office staff is all so nice too and will always greet me and take care of my prescriptions or upcoming appointments without a hitch!
About Dr. James Ireland, MD
- Nephrology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1376501171
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Nephrology
West Oahu Medical Genetics LLC
Dr. Ireland has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria.
