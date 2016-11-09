Dr. James Ioli, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ioli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Ioli, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Ioli, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Foxboro, MA. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.
Dr. Ioli works at
Locations
-
1
Brigham and Women's/Mass General Health Care Center at Foxborough20 Patriot Pl, Foxboro, MA 02035 Directions (866) 378-9164
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ioli?
I am a nurse and a licensed massage therapist and am super picky about doctors. I saw Dr Ioli today and after reading a few bad reviews about him I have to say I was expecting something totally different than I got. Dr Ioli is super attentive, answered all my thousand questions, sent me for an xray just to rule out complications, printed out a bunch of info for me that I didn't ask him to do. He was professional, friendly, knowledgeable, happy to educate and responsive. Way to go Doc!
About Dr. James Ioli, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1083699052
Education & Certifications
- HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ioli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ioli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ioli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ioli works at
Dr. Ioli has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ioli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ioli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ioli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ioli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ioli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.