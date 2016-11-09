See All Podiatrists in Foxboro, MA
Dr. James Ioli, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. James Ioli, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Foxboro, MA. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.

Dr. Ioli works at Multispecialty Specialty Clinic in Foxboro, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Brigham and Women's/Mass General Health Care Center at Foxborough
    20 Patriot Pl, Foxboro, MA 02035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 378-9164

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 09, 2016
    I am a nurse and a licensed massage therapist and am super picky about doctors. I saw Dr Ioli today and after reading a few bad reviews about him I have to say I was expecting something totally different than I got. Dr Ioli is super attentive, answered all my thousand questions, sent me for an xray just to rule out complications, printed out a bunch of info for me that I didn't ask him to do. He was professional, friendly, knowledgeable, happy to educate and responsive. Way to go Doc!
    PaulaB in Mansfield MA — Nov 09, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Ioli, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1083699052
    Education & Certifications

    • HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
    Dr. James Ioli, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ioli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ioli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ioli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ioli works at Multispecialty Specialty Clinic in Foxboro, MA. View the full address on Dr. Ioli’s profile.

    Dr. Ioli has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ioli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ioli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ioli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ioli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ioli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

