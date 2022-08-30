Overview

Dr. James Ilko, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fairmont, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System - Fairmont.



Dr. Ilko works at Dulcimer Medical Center in Fairmont, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.