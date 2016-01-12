Overview

Dr. James Icken, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Icken works at Advanced Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Acne and Excessive Sweating along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.