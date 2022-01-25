Dr. James Hutta, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hutta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hutta, DDS
Dr. James Hutta, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Gahanna, OH. They completed their fellowship with Tmj
James T. Hutta DDS470 Silver Ln Ste A, Gahanna, OH 43230 Directions (614) 914-1158
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- UnitedHealthCare
We had such a great experience with our first daughter getting braces that we came back with our youngest daughter. Dr Hutta & Price are awesome! They are patient, personable and caring. The staff was kind, professional, and helpful. Jess was very nice and attentive when she saw that my daughter was nervous, she explained everything that was going to happen during the visit. Very pleasant experience.
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- Tmj
- Eastman Dental Center, Rochester, New York
- Eastman Dental Center, Rochester, New York
Dr. Hutta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hutta accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hutta using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hutta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
1599 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hutta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hutta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.