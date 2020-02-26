Overview

Dr. James Hurt, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Merit Health Madison and University of Mississippi Medical Center.



Dr. Hurt works at LIMITED TO OFFICIAL UNIVERSITY DUTIES ON in Jackson, MS with other offices in Flowood, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.