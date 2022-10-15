Dr. James Hurst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hurst, MD
Overview
Dr. James Hurst, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Medical Center and Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Azalea Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Clinic3816 N University Dr, Nacogdoches, TX 75965 Directions (936) 305-5301
Nacogdoches Medical Center4920 NE Stallings Dr, Nacogdoches, TX 75965 Directions (936) 305-5301
Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital1204 N Mound St, Nacogdoches, TX 75961 Directions (936) 305-5301Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Nacogdoches Medical Center
- Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Hurst is good at everything he does as a orthopedic dr.
About Dr. James Hurst, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Hurst has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hurst accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hurst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hurst has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Tibia and Fibula Fractures, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hurst on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurst.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.