Dr. James Hunyadi, MD
Overview
Dr. James Hunyadi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Locations
Plastic Surgery Consultants Inc.2121 Hughes Dr Ste 920, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 291-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hunyadi is very good at what he does...expert and gentle, he is personable and puts you at ease as soon as you meet him. For his office staff I give 5 stars as well. I have felt very well-cared for by this man and his staff. He performed closure for my surgery to remove cancer from my top of my nose. Very pleased with his perfect stitching and after care.
About Dr. James Hunyadi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunyadi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hunyadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunyadi has seen patients for Wound Repair and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunyadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunyadi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunyadi.
