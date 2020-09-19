Overview

Dr. James Hunter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.



Dr. Hunter works at ALLINA HEALTH BANDANA SQUARE CLINIC URGE in Saint Paul, MN with other offices in Inver Grove Heights, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.