Dr. James Hunter, MD
Overview
Dr. James Hunter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Locations
Charles E Kath DDS PA1021 Bandana Blvd E Ste 100, Saint Paul, MN 55108 Directions (651) 241-9678
Allina Health Inver Grove Heights Clinic5565 Blaine Ave Ste 275, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076 Directions (651) 241-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I had cataract surgery and no problems. he is always kind and helpful
About Dr. James Hunter, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- HENNEPIN COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
