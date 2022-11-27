See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Mobile, AL
Dr. James Hunter Jr, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Hunter Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Providence Hospital.

Dr. Hunter Jr works at Providence Sleep Evaluation Ctr in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Restless Leg Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    James H. Hunter MD PC
    610 Providence Park Dr E Ste 104, Mobile, AL 36695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 639-2876
  2. 2
    Ascension Providence
    6801 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 633-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Restless Leg Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Migraine Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Nov 27, 2022
    Excellent Doctor, he knows his patients. He is very thorough.
    Robin Hill — Nov 27, 2022
    About Dr. James Hunter Jr, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1265413611
    Education & Certifications

    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Hunter Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunter Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hunter Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hunter Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hunter Jr works at Providence Sleep Evaluation Ctr in Mobile, AL. View the full address on Dr. Hunter Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Hunter Jr has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Restless Leg Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunter Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunter Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunter Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunter Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunter Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

