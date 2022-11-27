Overview

Dr. James Hunter Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Providence Hospital.



Dr. Hunter Jr works at Providence Sleep Evaluation Ctr in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Restless Leg Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.