Dr. James Hunter Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Hunter Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Providence Hospital.
Locations
James H. Hunter MD PC610 Providence Park Dr E Ste 104, Mobile, AL 36695 Directions (251) 639-2876
Ascension Providence6801 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 633-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor, he knows his patients. He is very thorough.
About Dr. James Hunter Jr, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1265413611
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunter Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hunter Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunter Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hunter Jr has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Restless Leg Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunter Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunter Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunter Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunter Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunter Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.