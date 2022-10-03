Overview

Dr. James Hunt, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Moultrie, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Colquitt Regional Medical Center and John D Archbold Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hunt works at Sterling Center Surgery And Medicine in Moultrie, GA with other offices in Thomasville, GA and Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Cramp and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.