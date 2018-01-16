Dr. James Hung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hung, MD
Overview
Dr. James Hung, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Locations
Ocb Optical50 Staniford St Ste 600, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 723-2015
Cra Danvers Imaging LLC102 Endicott St, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 882-6243
Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston Inc.104 Endicott St Ste 303, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 524-0050Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston88 ANSEL HALLET RD, West Yarmouth, MA 02673 Directions (508) 771-4848
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Hung and the team at Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston was awesome! The team was very patient explaining what they were going to do and why throughout the process. Dr. Hung took that a step further to really break down what condition I am facing, why it is an issue and what I should do about it. I left the office with the rare experience of feeling like a fully informed, respected patient. Scheduling an appointment was fine by phone but I needed to book way out.
About Dr. James Hung, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1477531416
Education & Certifications
- Tufts/Ocb
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- University of Maryland School Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hung has seen patients for Glaucoma, Ocular Hypertension and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hung speaks Chinese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.