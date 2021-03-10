Dr. James Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hughes, MD
Overview
Dr. James Hughes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hot Springs, AR. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.
Dr. Hughes works at
Locations
-
1
CHI St. Vincent Pediatrics - Hot Springs225 McAuley Ct, Hot Springs, AR 71913 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hughes?
A follow up visit for lingering postCOVID-19 condition for our son. Dr. Hughes has an absolutely incredible patience in listening and trying to understand and treat the condition. Very professional and always makes you feel not just comfortable, but also very important. Deep respect.
About Dr. James Hughes, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1245231794
Education & Certifications
- University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hughes using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.