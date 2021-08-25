Overview

Dr. James Huffman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Baptist Health Richmond.



Dr. Huffman works at Huffman and Huffman P.S.C. in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Ulcer, Herpetic Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.