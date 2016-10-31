See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Redwood City, CA
Dr. James Huddleston III, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Huddleston III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Huddleston III works at Orthopaedic Spine Center in Redwood City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic Spine Center
    420 Broadway St Fl 1, Redwood City, CA 94063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 723-5643
  2. 2
    450 Broadway St Fl MC6110, Redwood City, CA 94063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 723-5643

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stanford Health Care

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 31, 2016
    Dr. Huddleston performed my Total Knee Replacement 2 years ago and he did an awesome surgery. I am virtually pain free now and my scar has faded away almost completely. He was very thorough explaining what to expect from the surgery and what the recovery would entail. I recommend him to anyone with a knee pain or problems!
    LAH in Los Gatos, CA — Oct 31, 2016
    About Dr. James Huddleston III, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Huddleston III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huddleston III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Huddleston III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Huddleston III works at Orthopaedic Spine Center in Redwood City, CA. View the full address on Dr. Huddleston III’s profile.

    Dr. Huddleston III has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huddleston III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Huddleston III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huddleston III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huddleston III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huddleston III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

