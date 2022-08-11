Dr. James Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Huang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Huang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Huang works at
Locations
Tampa General Hospital Transplant Institute at Ft. Myers14131 Metropolis Ave Ste 103, Fort Myers, FL 33912 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
TGH Transplant & Specialty Services409 Bayshore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Haung gives you the greatest gift”HOPE”. He is so positive !!! He’s has such empathy.. He is an amazing Dr. So blessed to be in his care…God bless him???? Sincerely, Richard and Sharon Howard
About Dr. James Huang, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Chinese, French, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish
- Male
- 1871597708
Education & Certifications
- Lifelink Transplant Institute|Tampa General Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital|University of South Florida
- TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Huang speaks Chinese, French, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
