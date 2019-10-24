Dr. James Hu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hu, MD
Dr. James Hu, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital and Keck Hospital of USC.
USC Norris Comp Cancer Ctr1441 Eastlake Ave Ste 3440, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Directions (323) 865-0813
Keck Hospital of Usc1500 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-8500
- Casa Colina Hospital
- Keck Hospital of USC
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I would recommend Dr. Hu to anyone with a diagnosis of sarcoma. He is kind, knowledgeable, balanced, and inclusive of his patient in care and treatment decisions.
- Medical Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1467424929
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Hu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hu has seen patients for Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Osteosarcoma and Melanoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.