Dr. James Hu, MD

Medical Oncology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Dr. James Hu, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital and Keck Hospital of USC.

Dr. Hu works at USC Norris Comp Cancer Ctr in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Osteosarcoma and Melanoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    USC Norris Comp Cancer Ctr
    1441 Eastlake Ave Ste 3440, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 865-0813
  2. 2
    Keck Hospital of Usc
    1500 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 442-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Casa Colina Hospital
  • Keck Hospital of USC

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Osteosarcoma
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Malignant Histiocytosis Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hu?

    Oct 24, 2019
    I would recommend Dr. Hu to anyone with a diagnosis of sarcoma. He is kind, knowledgeable, balanced, and inclusive of his patient in care and treatment decisions.
    Diane Flinn — Oct 24, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Hu, MD
    About Dr. James Hu, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467424929
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Hu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hu works at USC Norris Comp Cancer Ctr in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hu’s profile.

    Dr. Hu has seen patients for Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Osteosarcoma and Melanoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

