Dr. James Hoyt, MD
Overview
Dr. James Hoyt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto.
Dr. Hoyt works at
Locations
FCPP-GMMSA-Plastic1444 Florida Ave Ste 101, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 900-4366
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Medical Center Modesto
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr. Hoyt after losing 200 pounds from a gastric bypass. He performed a total breast reconstruction reduction. And a complete tummy tuck on me. He removed a total of 40 pounds of loose skin and fat. I absolutely recommend him to anyone. He is a wonderful doctor.
About Dr. James Hoyt, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of S Fl College Of Med
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
