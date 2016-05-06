Dr. James Howitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Howitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Howitt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Howitt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Howitt and Panis Eye Care1460 NE 123rd St, North Miami, FL 33161 Directions (305) 891-0331
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Howitt?
Excellent care and service.
About Dr. James Howitt, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Creole
- 1245232669
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howitt works at
Dr. Howitt has seen patients for Bell's Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Howitt speaks Creole.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Howitt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.