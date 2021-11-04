See All Hand Surgeons in Arlington, TX
Dr. James Hovis, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. James Hovis, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. James Hovis, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Med School At Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas, Medical City Arlington, Medical City Frisco and Medical City Plano.

Dr. Hovis works at TMI Sports Medicine in Arlington, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    TMI Sports Medicine
    3533 MATLOCK RD, Arlington, TX 76015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 419-0303
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Frisco Office
    11000 Frisco St Ste 200, Frisco, TX 75033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 623-2629
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas
  • Medical City Arlington
  • Medical City Frisco
  • Medical City Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
McMurray's Test
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
McMurray's Test
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Forearm Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hovis?

    Nov 04, 2021
    Dr. Hovis is the best. He is the only person I trust for the care of myself, my family, or my friends. Truly a gem.
    — Nov 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Hovis, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Hovis, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hovis to family and friends

    Dr. Hovis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hovis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Hovis, MD.

    About Dr. James Hovis, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609119239
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center Childrens Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University MD R Admas Cowley Shock Trauma Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Maryland Med Systems
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Med School At Houston
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Hovis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hovis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hovis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hovis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hovis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hovis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hovis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hovis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Hovis, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.