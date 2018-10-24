Overview

Dr. James Houston, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.



Dr. Houston works at University Alabama Hospital NEU in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.