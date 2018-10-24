See All Neurologists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. James Houston, MD

Neurology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Houston, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.

Dr. Houston works at University Alabama Hospital NEU in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Diagnostic Metabolic Laboratory
    1720 7th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 934-3411
  2. 2
    1719 3rd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 975-0447

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 24, 2018
    The patience care concern shown to my son is awesome after years of neglect by our local neurologists and the determination of Dr Houston to find answers to help our son is so much of a relief to our family. So far we are so pleased to be part of UAB family and our hope for a better future has grown immensely for him.
    — Oct 24, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Houston, MD
    About Dr. James Houston, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881912632
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Epilepsy and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Houston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Houston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Houston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Houston works at University Alabama Hospital NEU in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Houston’s profile.

    Dr. Houston has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Houston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Houston. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Houston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Houston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

