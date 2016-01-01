Overview

Dr. James Houser, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Houser works at Puget Sound Physicians in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Phobia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.