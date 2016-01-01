Dr. James Houser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Houser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Houser, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Houser works at
Locations
-
1
Overlake Medical Center1035 116th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 688-5460ThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Medical Center Lab At Pro Sports Club4455 148TH AVE NE, Bellevue, WA 98007 Directions (425) 462-2776
-
3
Overlake Hospital Medical Center PSY1750 112th Ave NE Ste B102, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 688-5460
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Premera Blue Cross
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Houser, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1730218256
Education & Certifications
- University CO Sch Med
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Dr. Houser works at
