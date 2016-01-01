See All Psychiatrists in Bellevue, WA
Dr. James Houser, MD

Psychiatry
33 years of experience

Dr. James Houser, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.

Dr. Houser works at Puget Sound Physicians in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Phobia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Overlake Medical Center
    1035 116th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 688-5460
    Medical Center Lab At Pro Sports Club
    4455 148TH AVE NE, Bellevue, WA 98007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 462-2776
    Overlake Hospital Medical Center PSY
    1750 112th Ave NE Ste B102, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 688-5460

  Overlake Medical Center & Clinics

Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Phobia
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Phobia

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    Premera Blue Cross

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. James Houser, MD

    Psychiatry
    33 years of experience
    English
    1730218256
    Education & Certifications

    University CO Sch Med
    Medical Education
    Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Houser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Houser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Houser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Houser works at Puget Sound Physicians in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Houser’s profile.

    Dr. Houser has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Phobia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Houser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Houser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Houser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Houser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.